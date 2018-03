BRIEF-Jinkosolar Q4 Revenue Rose 24 Percent To RMB 6.35 Billion

March 22 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO RMB 6.35 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS WERE 2,481 MEGAWATTS, AN INCREASE OF 4.5% FROM Q3

* ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BILLION, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF 1.8 GW TO 2 GW

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF 11.5 GW AND 12 GW

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO - A‍S OF DEC 31, 2017, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES WERE RMB4.50 BILLION COMPARED WITH RMB4.75 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​