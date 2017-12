BRIEF-JinkoSolar Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share RMB 0.08 From Cont Ops

Dec 7 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 20.4 PERCENT TO RMB 6.42 BILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.19 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* - QTRLY TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS WERE 2,374 MEGAWATTS, A DECREASE OF 17.7% FROM 2,884 MW IN Q2 OF 2017

* - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, COMPANY ESTIMATES TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF 9.6 GW AND 9.8 GW

* JINKOSOLAR - DEMAND IN CHINA REMAINED STRONG DURING QUARTER AS DISTRIBUTED GENERATION MARKET “GROWS RAPIDLY” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: