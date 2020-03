March 5 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR’S FORECAST FOR 2020

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD - FORECASTS A BIG 2020 DESPITE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING- DUE TO CO’S BROADLY DIVERSIFIED GLOBAL FOOTPRINT, AMONG OTHERS, NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL BE REDUCED TO MINIMUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: