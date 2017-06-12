BRIEF-Jinkosolar signed a cooperation agreement with Quantum Power in Japan

June 12 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar signed a cooperation agreement with Quantum Power in Japan

* Project will operate a solar power plant, which generates 127,500 mwh per year

* Power plant will start construction from July 2017 and is scheduled to complete by November 2018

* Says shipment of modules for projects is supposed to commence in Q4 of 2017

* Co's Japan unit has entered into a 187mw cooperation agreement with Quantum Power

* Jinko Japan to supply 187mw worth of 275wp modules for 3 projects of quantum power in Japan located in Ibaraki, Gunma and Mie Prefecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: