March 26 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB‍219.9​ MILLION VERSUS RMB 374.6 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB2,595.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,450.8 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK15.45 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: