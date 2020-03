March 24 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Ltd:

* JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LTD- FY REVENUE RMB2,473.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,564.9 MILLION

* JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB246.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 250.4 MILLION

* JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT - EXPECTED THAT PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN H1OF 2020 WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: