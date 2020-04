BRIEF-Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Says Occupancy Fell In Q1 Due Covid-2019

April 15 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Ltd:

* OCCUPANCY FELL SHARPLY IN Q1 OF 2020 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-2019

* LEASING OF OFFICE PREMISES IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE IN SHORT-TERM

* TOURISM BUSINESS OF JIN MAO TOWER CLOSED SINCE 24 JAN AND SCHEDULE FOR RE-OPENING YET TO BE CONFIRMED

* HOTEL & TOURISM BUSINESS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED OUTBREAK OF COVID-2019 AT BEGINNING OF 2020

* CONSUMPTION OF TOURISM INDUSTRY AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY FOR Q2 EXPECTED TO DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* EXPECTED OPERATING RESULTS OF HOTEL AND RELATED BUSINESSES OF CO FOR H1 WILL BE DAMPENED BY PANDEMIC

* PANDEMIC HAS RESULTED IN MATERIAL IMPACTS ON OPERATIONS IN SHORT-TERM

* CO HAS SUFFICIENT CASH FLOW, NEITHER SOLVENCY NOR LONG-TERM OPERATIONS & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT AFFECTED