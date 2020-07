BRIEF-Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Says That No Interim Distribution May Be Declared

July 2 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Ltd:

* EXPECT THAT NO INTERIM DISTRIBUTION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE MAY BE DECLARED

* JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT SEES HY CONSOL REVENUE & EBITDA TO DECLINE ABOUT 50% AND 70%, RESPECTIVELY

* MAY RECORD A NEGATIVE DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-2019 OUTBREAK ADVERSELY AFFECTING HOTEL PROPERTIES OF GROUP

* TAKEN MEASURES TO CONTROL COSTS THAT ARE NOT IMMINENT, INCLUDING OPERATING & LABOUR COSTS OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)