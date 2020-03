March 26 (Reuters) - Jinshang Bank Co Ltd:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB3,244.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB3,178.8 MILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, NPL RATIO WAS 1.86%

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, TIER-ONE CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 11.47%

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,483.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,310.3 MILLION

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON BUSINESS OPERATION

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.61% VERSUS 1.70%