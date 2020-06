June 29 (Reuters) - Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd:

* JINXIN FERTILITY GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF STAKES IN WUHAN HUANGPU HOSPITAL

* UNIT ENTERS EQUITY TRANSFER DEAL WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS OF WUHAN HUANGPU INTEGRATED GYNECOLOGY & OBSTETRICS HOSPITAL

* ABOUT 75% STAKE IN WUHAN HUANGPU HOSPITAL WILL BE ACQUIRED BY SICHUAN JINXIN