BRIEF-Jinxin Fertility Group Says 3 Shareholders Entered Placing Agreements To Dispose Co's Shares

July 8 (Reuters) - Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd:

* SHAREHOLDERS JINXIN FERTILITY INVESTMENT GROUP, JINXIN GLOBAL FERTILITY CO & AMETHYST GEM ENTERED PLACING AGREEMENTS

* JINXIN FERTILITY INVESTMENT GROUP TO SELL 86.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO EACH AT PLACING PRICE HK$11.18

* JINXIN GLOBAL FERTILITY CO LTD TO SELL 23.6 MILLION SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$11.18

* AMETHYST GEM HOLDINGS LTD TO SELL 134.7 MILLION SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$11.18

* UPON COMPLETION, JINXIN FERTILITY INVESTMENT GROUP, JINXIN GLOBAL FERTILITY HOLD STAKES 16.23% & 4.42%, RESPECTIVELY

* UPON COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL, AMETHYST GEM HOLDINGS LTD WILL HOLD 12.85% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)