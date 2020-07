July 9 (Reuters) - Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd:

* JINXIN FERTILITY INVESTMENT GROUP TO SELL 86.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO FOR PLACING PRICE OF HK$11.18

* JINXIN GLOBAL FERTILITY CO TO SELL 23.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$11.18

* AMETHYST GEM HOLDINGS LTD TO SELL 134.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$11.18