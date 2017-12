Dec 26(Reuters) - Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd

* Says co signs agreement to invest in animal vaccine firm Liaoning Yikang Biological (target firm) in exchange for 40 million shares and to acquire 14 million shares from its shareholders, with transaction amount of 403 million yuan in total

* Says co will hold 47 percent stake (54 million shares) in target firm, up from 0 percent

