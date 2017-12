Dec 22(Reuters) - Jinyuan Cement Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 20 percent stake in a building materials unit for 30 million yuan

* Says it plans to acquire 6.3 percent stake in a environmental protection technology unit for 28.1 million yuan

* Says it will fully own this two units after the acquisitions

