Dec 28 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Says Beijing-based capital management unit will invest 5.1 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based capital management JV and hold 51 percent stake in the JV after transaction

* Says Shenzhen-based unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned network technology unit in Beijing

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Lz4T5C

