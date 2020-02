Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB213 MILLION VERSUS RMB341.3 MILLION

* “CURRENT 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS”

* QTRLY LOSS FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE RMB214.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB7.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT TO REMAIN VERY CHALLENGING FOR YEAR