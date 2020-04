BRIEF-J&J Announces Collaboration To Expand Manufacturing Capabilities For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

April 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION TO EXPAND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN SUPPORT OF THE COMPANY’S GOAL TO SUPPLY MORE THAN ONE BILLION VACCINE DOSES GLOBALLY

* J&J - COMPANY SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS IN U.S. AS PART OF ITS INVESTMENT

* J&J - UNDER TERMS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON IS INVESTING TO EXPAND DRUG SUBSTANCE CAPACITY RELATED TO VACCINE CANDIDATE

* J&J - UNDER TERMS EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING SERVICES WITH ITS MOLECULE-TO-MARKET CDMO OFFERING, BEGINNING IN 2020

* J&J - EMERGENT WILL RESERVE OPERATIONS CAPACITY TO POTENTIALLY SUPPORT COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING OF J&J’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE BEGINNING IN 2021

* J&J - COMPANY HAS ALREADY BEGUN PREPARATIONS FOR CLINICAL VACCINE PRODUCTION AT ITS FACILITY IN LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS

* J&J - AIM OF INITIATING PHASE 1 HUMAN CLINICAL STUDIES OF ITS VACCINE CANDIDATE IN SEPTEMBER 2020

* J&J - WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION AT RISK AND IS COMMITTED TO BRINGING AN AFFORDABLE VACCINE TO PUBLIC ON A NOT-FOR-PROFIT BASIS FOR EMERGENCY PANDEMIC USE

* J&J - ALSO AIMING TO RAPIDLY SCALE UP VACCINE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES GLOBALLY, INCLUDING INCREASING CAPACITY IN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE U.S.