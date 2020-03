March 30 (Reuters) -

* J&J CEO GORSKY SAYS DEVELOPING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE ON NOT-FOR-PROFIT BASIS; DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE RIGHT NOW COST TO CONSUMERS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* J&J CEO GORSKY SAYS IF TRIALS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SUCCESSFUL, CO TO WORK WITH REGULATORS AND COULD PRODUCE HIGH LEVEL OF DOSAGES IN Q1/Q2 2021