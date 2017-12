Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* J&J CONSIDERS SALE OF ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO NIZORAL- BLOOMBERG,CITING SOURCES‍​

* SALE OF J&J'S NIZORAL COULD BE VALUED AT A FEW HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS- BLOOMBERG,CITING SOURCES‍​ Source: bloom.bg/2BSZhc7 Further company coverage: