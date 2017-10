BRIEF-J&J diabetes care company Animas to close operations and exit insulin pump market

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - Animas corp intends to discontinue manufacturing, sale of animas vibe and onetouch ping insulin pumps

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - Animas corp also intends to close operations and exit insulin pump business​

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - Animas selected Medtronic as partner to facilitate transition for patients, caregivers, healthcare providers​

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - patients using an Animas insulin pump will be offered option to transfer to a Medtronic pump​

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - Johnson & Johnson is continuing to evaluate potential strategic options for Lifescan Inc​

* ‍Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies - for patients, healthcare providers outside of U.S., Canada Animas to continue to sell pumps, operate as usual​