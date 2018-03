March 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BILLION

* ‍ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018​

* ‍TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018​

* ‍IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: