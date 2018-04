BRIEF-J&J Posts Q1 Adj Non-Gaap EPS $2.06

April 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $20 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $19.46 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BILLION TO $81.8 BILLION

* PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

* EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3 PCT IN QUARTER

* EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BILLION, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MILLION VERSUS $3,228 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BILLION IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MILLION VERSUS $8,245 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3 PCT

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MILLION VERSUS $6,293 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MILLION VERSUS $1,672 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6 PCT

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MILLION VERSUS $284 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION

* FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BILLION

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MILLION VERSUS $280 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MILLION VERSUS $523 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YEAR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BILLION IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

* IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.10, REVENUE VIEW $81.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING