April 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J SAYS FORTY-ONE STATES HAVE COMMENCED JOINT INVESTIGATION INTO COMPANY’S MARKETING OF ITS TALCUM POWDER PRODUCTS - SEC FILING

* J&J SAYS MULTI-STATE GROUP HAS NOT ASSERTED ANY CLAIMS AGAINST CO, NOR HAS IT SOUGHT ANY DOCUMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION Source: bit.ly/3aVeCJG Further company coverage: