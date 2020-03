March 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J, ON SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19, SAYS AS OF MARCH 19, HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORY FOR PATIENT NEEDS. WORKING DILIGENTLY TO MINIMIZE IMPACT

* J&J - AS OF MARCH 19, ALL OF CO'S MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION SITES AROUND THE WORLD REMAIN OPEN Source text: (bit.ly/33vTKXb) Further company coverage: