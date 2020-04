BRIEF-J&J Says At 2020 Annual Meeting, Approved Shareholder Proposal For Report On Governance Of Opioids-Related Risks

April 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J - AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, APPROVED SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR A REPORT ON GOVERNANCE OF OPIOIDS-RELATED RISKS

* J&J - AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR

* J&J - AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ALL 13 DIRECTOR NOMINEES NAMED IN 2020 PROXY STATEMENT TO CO’S BOARD

* J&J - AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED OF AMENDMENT TO RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO PERMIT REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS WITHOUT CAUSE