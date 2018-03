March 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO ALEX GORSKY’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $29.8 MILLION VERSUS $26.9 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* J&J - CFO DOMINIC CARUSO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $11.7 MILLION VERSUS $11.3 MILLION IN 2016

* J&J - EVP, WORLDWIDE CHAIRMAN PHARMACEUTICALS JOAQUIN DUATO'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $19.4 MILLION VERSUS $10.1 MILLION IN 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2DnX08d) Further company coverage: