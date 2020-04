April 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J SAYS EXPEDITED ONGOING WORK TO SCREEN THOUSANDS OF COMPOUNDS IN LIBRARIES TO IDENTIFY POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT

* J&J SAYS WORKING ON STUDYING IMMUNOMODULATORS AS A WAY TO ADDRESS DEADLY ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME THAT OVERCOMES COVID-19 PATIENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2Y5iuFc) Further company coverage: