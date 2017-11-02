FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J&J says in Sept, co and Janssen were contacted by Texas and Colorado AG's offices
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 8:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-J&J says in Sept, co and Janssen were contacted by Texas and Colorado AG's offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson - In September, co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals were contacted by the Texas and Colorado attorney general’s offices

* Johnson & Johnson - co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals contacted on behalf of about 38 states regarding a multi-state attorney general investigation

* Johnson & Johnson - The multi-state coalition served co and Janssen with subpoenas as part of the investigation related to opioids marketing practices Source text: (bit.ly/2h728sf) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.