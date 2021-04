April 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J SAYS AWARE THAT THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS INCLUDING THOSE WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA HAVE BEEN REPORTED WITH ALL COVID-19 VACCINES

* J&J SAYS AT PRESENT, NO CLEAR CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED BETWEEN THESE RARE EVENTS AND ITS COVID-19 VACCINE

* J&J SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH EXPERTS AND REGULATORS TO ASSESS DATA ON BLOOD CLOTS AFTER ITS VACCINE