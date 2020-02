BRIEF-J&J Says On Feb 11, Board Voted To Submit Proposal At Annual Meeting Recommending Approval Of Amendment To Co's Restated Certificate Of Incorporation

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J - ON FEB 11, BOARD VOTED TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL AT ANNUAL MEETING RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT TO CO’S RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

* J&J - PROPOSAL RECOMMENDS APPROVAL TO DELETE PROVISION PROVIDING THAT NO DIRECTOR MAY BE REMOVED BY VOTE OF SHAREHOLDERS, EXCEPT FOR CAUSE

* J&J - PROPOSED AMENDMENT WILL BE SET FORTH IN DETAIL IN CO’S 2020 PROXY STATEMENT, WHICH WILL BE FILED IN ADVANCE OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* J&J - IN EVENT PROPOSED AMENDMENT IS APPROVED & BECOMES EFFECTIVE, BOARD WILL APPROVE A CONFORMING AMENDMENT TO CO'S BY-LAWS Source text: (bit.ly/2SL9tfU) Further company coverage: