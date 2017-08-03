FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 5 hours
BRIEF-J&J says received subpoena in June from U.S. attorney's office
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-J&J says received subpoena in June from U.S. attorney's office

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson-

* J&J - in June 2017, co received a subpoena from the united states attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts‍​ - sec filing

* J&J - June subpoena seeks information regarding practices related to sterilization of depuy synthes spinal implants at three hospitals in boston

* J&J - June subpoena also seeks information regarding interactions of company employees with physicians at 3 boston hospitals

* J&J - expects restructuring actions in medical devices segment will result eliminations of about 4 to 6 percent of segment’s global workforce over next 18 months‍​

* J&J says about 2,100 positions have been eliminated of which 1,650 received separation payments since the restructuring announcement Source text: (bit.ly/2vxtsWk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.