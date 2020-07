BRIEF-J&J Says Will Make Bedaquiline Available To Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility At $340 Per Six-Month Treatment Course

July 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO WILL MAKE BEDAQUILINE AVAILABLE TO STOP TB PARTNERSHIP’S GLOBAL DRUG FACILITY AT $340 PER SIX-MONTH TREATMENT COURSE

* J&J - THE STOP TB PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO RECEIVE CONFIRMED ORDERS FOR AT LEAST 125,000 PEOPLE WITH DR-TB IN 2020

* J&J - STOP TB PARTNERSHIP, CO ANNOUNCE PRICE REDUCTION FOR BEDAQUILINE FOR DRUG-RESISTANT TUBERCULOSIS TREATMENT IN LOW-& MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES