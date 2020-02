BRIEF-J&J To Expand Partnership With U.S. Dept. Of Health & Human Services To Accelerate The Discovery Of Potential COVID-19 Treatments

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES TO ACCELERATE THE DISCOVERY OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENTS

* J&J - JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL TO EXPAND EXISTING PARTNERSHIP WITH BARDA TO SEEK TREATMENT SOLUTIONS FOR COVID-19, DISEASE CAUSED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* J&J - LATEST COLLABORATION TO ENHANCE JANSSEN’S WORK TO SCREEN EXISTING ANTIVIRAL MOLECULES, TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS WITH PROMISING ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* J&J - JANSSEN, BARDA TO SHARE RESEARCH,DEVELOPMENT COSTS & MOBILIZE RESOURCES TO SCREEN LIBRARY OF ANTIVIRAL MOLECULES FOR ACTIVITY AGAINST SARS-COV-2