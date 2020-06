June 16 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc:

* J.JILL INC - EXPECTS ITS OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* J.JILL INC - FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE CANNOT BE PREDICTED WITH CERTAINTY. Source: (bit.ly/2YDX8gL) Further company coverage: