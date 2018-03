BRIEF-J.Jill Inc Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings $0.13​/Shr

March 15 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc:

* J.JILL, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $188.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $178.5 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 TO $0.20

* SEES ‍ Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES TO DECREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE​

* ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017 WAS $0.13​

* EXPECTS FOR Q1 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES TO DECREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.67​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INVENTORY AT END OF Q4 FISCAL 2017 INCREASED TO $80.6 MILLION​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK ASSUMES A $0.04 BENEFIT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR FROM U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: