BRIEF-J.Jill - On March 30 Announced Additional Measures To Mitigate Impact Of Covid-19

March 31 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc:

* J.JILL INC - ON MARCH 30 ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO MITIGATE OPERATING AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* J.JILL INC - MAJORITY OF STORE ASSOCIATES WILL BE PLACED ON FURLOUGH BEGINNING ON APRIL 1, 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* J.JILL INC - BASE SALARIES FOR COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND ALL EXEMPT EMPLOYEES WILL BE REDUCED EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2020

* J.JILL INC - MEMBERS OF COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO FOREGO ALL BOARD FEES Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2xyEvku Further company coverage: