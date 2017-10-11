FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc

* J.Jill, Inc updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* J.Jill Inc - ‍for Q3 2017, company now expects total company comparable sales down 3 pct to down 5 pct​

* J.Jill Inc - ‍ for Q3 2017, company now expects a moderate decline in gross margin as compared to last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.