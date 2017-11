BRIEF-J&J's Stelara shows positive results in treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus in phase 2 trial

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* Stelara® (ustekinumab) shows positive results in treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus in phase 2 trial

* ‍Janssen - positive results from randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study investigating anti-interleukin (il)-12/23 monoclonal antibody stelara​

* ‍P Janssen Research & Development says study met primary endpoint​

* ‍Janssen says plans to advance stelara into a phase 3 sle development program in 2018​

* ‍Janssen - stelara did not meet statistical significance in other secondary endpoints​

* Janssen - ‍no deaths have been reported in study to date​

