June 29 (Reuters) - Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* JLL issues €350 million of senior unsecured notes

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc - notes. Private debt issuance included EUR 175 million of 1.96%, 10-year notes due 2027, EUR 175 million of 2.21%, 12-year notes due 2029