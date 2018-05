May 17 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc:

* JLL STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL PROFILE WITH RENEWED CREDIT FACILITY

* JONES LANG LASALLE INC - BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BILLION

* JONES LANG LASALLE INC - AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY

* JONES LANG LASALLE INC - NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM EXTENDS MATURITY TO MAY 2023 FROM JUNE 2021