May 26 (Reuters) - JM AB:

* JM APPEALS FINANSINSPEKTIONEN’S DECISION ON CONSOLIDATION OF TENANT-OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS IN THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* JM DOES NOT SHARE FINANSINSPEKTIONEN'S ASSESSMENT BUT RATHER CONSIDERS IT TO BE OF PRINCIPLE IMPORTANCE FOR MATTER TO BE FURTHER ASSESSED BY A COURT OF LAW