March 8 (Reuters) -

* J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* J. M. SMUCKER'S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text : bloom.bg/2FyWsBx