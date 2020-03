BRIEF-JM To Amend Dividend Proposal For 2019

March 23 (Reuters) - JM AB:

* TO AMEND DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* WILL PROPOSE TO GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 26 A DIVIDEND OF SEK 6.25, WHILE ALSO MAINTAINING ITS AMBITION OF A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF SEK 12.50 IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS ANTICIPATING A REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR A PERIOD, DURATION OF WHICH IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT

* BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HAS BEEN STABLE SO FAR IN Q1 OF 2020, IN TERMS OF BOTH SALES AND PRODUCTION

* PERCENTAGE OF BOOKINGS AND SALES IN ONGOING PRODUCTION IS CURRENTLY AT A GOOD LEVEL