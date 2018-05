May 3 (Reuters) - JMP Group LLC:

* JMP GROUP - AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MILLION TO $240 MILLION

* JMP GROUP - FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS