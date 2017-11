Nov 28 (Reuters) - Jmp Group LLC:

* JMP GROUP ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* JMP GROUP LLC - ‍REDEMPTION PRICE PER 2021 NOTE WILL BE $25 PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REDEMPTION DATE​

* JMP GROUP LLC -UNIT HAS GIVEN NOTICE OF ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM ALL OF CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING $48.3 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: