May 2 (Reuters) - JMP Group LLC:

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE $27.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $27.4 MILLION

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $3.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $1.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: