Nov 1 (Reuters) - JMP Group Llc

* JMP Group reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $32 million versus i/b/e/s view $29.1 million

* JMP Group Llc- ‍qtrly net interest income was $2.1 million compared to $3.3 million