Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jnby Design Ltd:

* ‍H1 TOTAL REVENUE RMB1.65 BILLION, UP 26.2%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF RMB 0.2 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT RMB311.9 MILLION , UP 36.8 PERCENT