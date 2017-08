Aug 15 (Reuters) - JOH FRIEDRICH BEHRENS AG

* H1 SALES REVENUES OF EUR 59.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 57.1 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 1.0 MILLION BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 1.7 MILLION)

* for Fy Expects an Ebit Margin Between 5.0% and 6.0%

* FOR FY 2017 SEES GROWTH IN SALES BETWEEN +1.5 PERCENT AND +3.5 PERCENT