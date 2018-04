April 30 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT AND CEO

* FEDEX CORP - SMITH WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER, AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FEDEX FREIGHT

* FEDEX CORP - MATTHEW THORNTON III WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF FEDEX FREIGHT

* FEDEX CORP - SMITH AND THORNTON WILL BEGIN TRANSITIONING INTO THEIR NEW ROLES STARTING MID-MAY